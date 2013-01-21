BRIEF-Intercontinental International says the acquisition program of own shares will amount EUR 4.2 million
June 2 INTERCONTINENTAL INTERNATIONAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT COMPANY SA:
January 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Iberdrola International BV
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 1, 2021
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.623
Reoffer price 99.623
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 1, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Credit Agricole CIB, Goldman Sachs,
HSBC, ING, LLoyds & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0879869187
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Board has declared a final dividend payable on 17 July 2017 of 3.5 cents per share