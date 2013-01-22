* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.12
percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan
was down 0.04 percent.
* The yen and Asian shares marked time on Tuesday as investors
awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with
expectations running high for bold monetary easing measures
aimed at reflating the world's third-largest economy.
* Foreign investors bought 8.43 billion rupees of stocks, while
domestic institutions sold 8.90 billion rupees of stocks on
Monday, when India's BSE index rose 0.31 percent.
* Also on watch, India's finance minister to meet foreign
investors in Hong Kong. Media briefing at 0700GMT.
* Hindustan Unilever to report December quarter
earnings later in the day.
