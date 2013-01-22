* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.12 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was down 0.04 percent. * The yen and Asian shares marked time on Tuesday as investors awaited the outcome of the Bank of Japan's policy meeting, with expectations running high for bold monetary easing measures aimed at reflating the world's third-largest economy. * Foreign investors bought 8.43 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.90 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when India's BSE index rose 0.31 percent. * Also on watch, India's finance minister to meet foreign investors in Hong Kong. Media briefing at 0700GMT. * Hindustan Unilever to report December quarter earnings later in the day. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)