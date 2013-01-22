(Corrects USD/INR Monday close to 53.765/775 from 53.71/72 in first paragraph) * USD/INR is likely to open lower as government raises gold import duty which will lower dollar demand, says dealers. Pair likely to open around 53.65 versus 53.765/775 last close. * India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein-in a ballooning fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand. * Gold import-related dollar buying is an important source of dollar demand after oil in currency markets. * Dealers say government's approval of IKEA's $1.86 billion India investment plan also positive for rupee. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.11 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan 0.03 percent lower. * Most Asian currencies including won, ringgit trading lower. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)