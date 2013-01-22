* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield may ease marginally in opening trades as hike in gold import tax to add to government revenue, help tackle current account deficit. * The move is the latest by the government to mend its finances. * Government has approved IKEA's 100 billion rupees India investment proposal, another reform-positive move. * Dealers say bonds will be susceptible to profit-taking at upticks on caution ahead of the central bank policy next week. * Absence of any federal bond sale this week will support prices. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)