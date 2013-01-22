* USD/INR at near three-month lows after the government hikes gold import tax. The pair falls to 53.41, a level last seen Oct. 24; currently at 53.435/45 versus Monday's close of 53.765/775. * Gold import-related dollar buying is an important source of dollar demand after oil in currency markets. * Foreign bank dealer says net daily gold related USD demand is around $150-170 million and may reduce if gold prices do not go up. * India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein-in a ballooning fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand. * Most Asian currencies including won, ringgit trading lower. For a snapshot see. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)