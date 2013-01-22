* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield steady at 7.86 percent, but traders expect some profit-taking to continue and push up yields marginally later in the day. * The bond yield has so far moved in a range of 7.85 to 7.87 percent. * Traders also awaiting any comments from finance minister P. Chidambaram who is speaking at an investor conference in Hong Kong. * 10-year paper seen moving in 7.83 to 7.89 percent band during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)