* The BSE index is up 0.07 percent and the NSE index gains 0.11 percent. * Cairn India shares rise as much as 2.55 percent on December quarter earnings. But they gave up most gains after a Kotak report said management guides to a slower ramp-up in production from the Rajasthan block to 200-215 kb/d by end-FY2014 versus their earlier outlook of 210-240 kb/d by end-CY2013. * Asian Paints rose 2.5 percent a day after the company reported a 30 percent rise in Oct-Dec net profit. The company also reported a 20 percent domestic sales growth and 43 basis points EBITDA margin expansion. * Hindustan Unilever shares up 1 percent ahead of earnings. India's largest consumer goods maker is expected to post a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 8.8 million rupees, according to StarMine analyst estimates. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)