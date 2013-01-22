* The BSE index is up 0.07 percent and the NSE index
gains 0.11 percent.
* Cairn India shares rise as much as 2.55 percent on
December quarter earnings. But they gave up most gains after a
Kotak report said management guides to a slower ramp-up in
production from the Rajasthan block to 200-215 kb/d by
end-FY2014 versus their earlier outlook of 210-240 kb/d by
end-CY2013.
* Asian Paints rose 2.5 percent a day after the
company reported a 30 percent rise in Oct-Dec net profit. The
company also reported a 20 percent domestic sales growth and 43
basis points EBITDA margin expansion.
* Hindustan Unilever shares up 1 percent ahead of
earnings. India's largest consumer goods maker is expected to
post a 16 percent rise in third-quarter net profit to 8.8
million rupees, according to StarMine analyst estimates.
