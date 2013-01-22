* USD/INR off lows on oil-related dollar buying, pair at 53.53/54 versus 53.375 low, 53.765/775 last close. * "The market is now thinking that the government is still adamant to control the current account deficit. The rupee may rise to 53.35 levels, possibly today," says dealer. * India has raised the import tax on gold by 2 percentage points to 6 percent to curb purchases and rein-in a ballooning fiscal deficit, but industry officials expect only a moderate drop in demand. * Gold import-related dollar buying is an important source of dollar demand after oil in the currency markets. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)