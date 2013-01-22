* Jefferies downgrades Ashok Leyland, India's second-biggest bus
and truck maker, to "underperform" from "buy" and cuts its
target price to 21.8 rupees from 30.2 rupees.
* The brokerage says truck demand "continues to deteriorate",
while demand from Southern India, a critical market for Ashok
Leyland, hasn't recovered "to the extent expected."
* Jefferies also cites Ashok Leyland's "stretched" balance sheet
and "weak" cash flows.
* The downgrade comes ahead of the company's October-December
earnings on Thursday.
* Shares in Ashok Leyland are down 1.3 percent at 26 rupees as
of 0755 GMT.
