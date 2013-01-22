* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is lower 2 basis points at 7.84 percent on the absence of fresh supply this week. * Traders are keenly awaiting comments from Finance Minister P. Chidambaram who is speaking at an investor conference in Hong Kong. * Investors are also positioning for the upcoming RBI review on Jan. 29, in which 30 of 40 economists expect a 25 bps reduction in the repo rate on the back of slowing inflation and weak economic activity, a Reuters poll showed. * The bond yield has so far moved in a range of 7.83 to 7.87 percent. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)