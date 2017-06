* India's benchmark 5-year swap rate down 1 basis point (bp) at 7.12 percent while the 1-year rate down 2 bps at 7.52 percent. * Receivings in swaps come after finance minister P.Chidambaram reiterated his commitment towards meeting the fiscal deficit target and improving the investment climate during a visit to Hong Kong to meet foreign investors. * The market is largely at a standstill ahead of policy review with no major cues scheduled in between, traders said. * In the Jan. 29 policy review, 30 out of 40 economists expect a 25 bps reduction in the repo rate on the back of slowing inflation and weak economic activity, a Reuters poll showed. * With 25 bps expected repo cut almost priced in, the participants would look for either a higher rate cut or the tone of the policy to take position, says Shakti Satapathy, a fixed income analyst with AK Capital. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)