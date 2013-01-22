* India's overnight cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent versus 8.00/8.10 percent Monday close. * Banks' borrowing from the central bank's repo window falls to 851 billion rupees, marginally above the Reserve Bank of India's comfort level of deficit, but still below the psychological 1 trillion rupee mark. * Total inflows due to redemptions and interest payments at 219.94 billion rupees for the week ended Jan. 19. * Absence of any government bond sale in the week likely to keep a lid on liquidity deficit. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 105.31 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.07 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 539.23 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.94 percent. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)