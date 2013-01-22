MUMBAI, Jan 22 * India is gearing up to raise the foreign institutional investor limits in government and corporate debt by $5 billion each, with Finance Minister P. Chidambaram confirming an increase that was previously announced. * Judging by the recent strong foreign demand for unused debt limits, the increased debt available for overseas investors may easily be absorbed. * Indian bonds have rallied recently on expectations the RBI will start cutting interest rates later this month, and on signs of fiscal discipline from the government. * On Monday, the auction of 137.07 billion rupees in government debt long-term category limits saw demand of 167.42 billion rupees, with a cut-off of 1.371, according to two sources. * India also sold 39.54 billion rupees of corporate debt old category limits, attracting 49.27 billion rupees in bids for a cut off of 7.25 percent. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)