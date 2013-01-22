Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date December 07, 2017

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.584

Reoffer price 99.584

Yield 1.085 pct

Spread 28 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct Due 2017 UKT

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBC and Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.15 billion sterling

When fungible

ISIN XS0844692201

