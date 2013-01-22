(Update to add Fitch and S&P Ratings)

Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date July 29, 2015

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 150bp

Reoffer price 99.876

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 155bp

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, DZ Bank, LBBW, RBI &

Unicredit

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undiscolsed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0880279491

Data supplied by International Insider.