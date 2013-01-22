Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Hera S.p.A
Issue Amount 700 million euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2028
Coupon 5.2 pct
Issue price Par
Spread 304.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 362.6bp
over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
Mediobanca, RBS & Unicredit
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0880764435
