Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Hera S.p.A

Issue Amount 700 million euro

Maturity Date January 29, 2028

Coupon 5.2 pct

Issue price Par

Spread 304.7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 362.6bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date January 29, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,

Mediobanca, RBS & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's), BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0880764435

