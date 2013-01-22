Australia, New Zealand shares climb; finish week higher
June 2 Australian shares were broadly firmer on Friday, and for a second straight week, tracking a buoyant Wall Street and propped up by gains in banks and miners.
January 22(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Electricite de France SA
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.26
Reoffer price 99.26
Yield 4.375 pct
ISIN FR0011401736
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.375 pct
Issue price 98.923
Reoffer price 98.923
Yield 5.5 pct
ISIN FR0011401751
Common terms
Payment Date January 29, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, CITI, BNP paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,
Banca IMI, Natixis & Societe Generale
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
June 2GFA Co Ltd * Says it acquired a Tokyo-based property on June 2 * Price undisclosed Source text in Japanese:https://goo.gl/zRQZ1J Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)