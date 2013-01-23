* Indian federal bonds likely to see gains with bouts of profit-taking, says dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed trading at 7.85 percent. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's comments on raising foreign investor limit in government bonds, corporate debt already factored in. Market will now gain only on actual auction news by capital markets regulator, say dealers. * Traders are broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key interest rates next week, which is in line with a poll of 40 economists by Reuters as well. * Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by Bank of Japan plans for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)