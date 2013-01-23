* Indian federal bonds likely to see gains with bouts of
profit-taking, says dealers. The benchmark 10-year bond yield
closed trading at 7.85 percent.
* Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's comments on raising foreign
investor limit in government bonds, corporate debt already
factored in. Market will now gain only on actual auction news by
capital markets regulator, say dealers.
* Traders are broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key
interest rates next week, which is in line with a poll of 40
economists by Reuters as well.
* Oil prices rose on Tuesday, supported by Bank of Japan plans
for asset buying and strong investor confidence data from
Germany that boosted the outlook for fuel demand.
