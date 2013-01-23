* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange up 0.45 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan is down 0.8 percent. * Asian shares rise on Wednesday, following gains in Wall Street overnight, with upbeat U.S. earnings and improving German investor sentiment encouraging buying of riskier assets. * Foreign investors bought 10.46 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.55 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when India's BSE index fell 0.6 percent. * Earnings on Wednesday: Reliance Communications Ltd and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)