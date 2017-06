* USD/INR likely to open lower in a 53.63-53.68 band versus 53.81/82 last close, says a foreign bank dealer. * The Reserve Bank of India has allowed exporters to access the foreign exchange market without having to first exhaust funds in their foreign currency accounts, reversing a previous restriction imposed to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently up 0.35 percent, while the MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan 0.08 percent up. * Asian currencies trading mixed with won, rupiah trading lower. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)