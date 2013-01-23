* USD/INR opens lower, tracking overnight gains in euro
and positive stock cues. Pair at 53.67/68 versus 53.81/82 at
last close.
* Dealers say the RBI move on easing access to foreign exchange
for exporters is unlikely to have much impact on the pair, but
signals greater comfort of the central bank on INR levels.
* The Reserve Bank of India has allowed exporters to access the
foreign exchange market without having to first exhaust funds in
their foreign currency accounts, reversing a previous
restriction imposed to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee.
* India more than doubled duties on gold alloy on Tuesday, hard
on the heels of a tariff rise for refined gold, as New Delhi
tries to curb demand in the world's biggest bullion importer and
rein in a record current account deficit.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut
ers.com@reuters.net)