* USD/INR opens lower, tracking overnight gains in euro and positive stock cues. Pair at 53.67/68 versus 53.81/82 at last close. * Dealers say the RBI move on easing access to foreign exchange for exporters is unlikely to have much impact on the pair, but signals greater comfort of the central bank on INR levels. * The Reserve Bank of India has allowed exporters to access the foreign exchange market without having to first exhaust funds in their foreign currency accounts, reversing a previous restriction imposed to prevent a sharp fall in the rupee. * India more than doubled duties on gold alloy on Tuesday, hard on the heels of a tariff rise for refined gold, as New Delhi tries to curb demand in the world's biggest bullion importer and rein in a record current account deficit.