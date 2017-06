* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edges up 1 basis point to 7.86 percent as investors trim positions ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * The 10-year yield seen moving in a 7.83 to 7.88 percent band during the session. * Bonds may gain marginally on the back of Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's comments on raising foreign investors limit in government and corporate bonds but caution ahead of the policy will prompt intermittent profit-booking. * Traders are broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key interest rates next week, which is in line with a poll of 40 economists by Reuters as well. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)