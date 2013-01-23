* The BSE index is up 0.2 percent and the 50-share NSE index rises 0.18 percent. * Domestic gains were in line with Asian shares that edged higher, tracking upbeat U.S. earnings and a rise in German investor confidence. * Shares in Hindustan Unilever Ltd drop 5 percent, falling for the second day, as number of investment banks, cut their ratings on slower-than-expected volume growth and a hike in royalty payments. * Blue chip companies that have reported better earnings were leading the gains: ITC shares rise 0.8 percent while Reliance Industries is up 0.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)