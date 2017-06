* USD/INR recovers as importer demand kicks in, led by oil-related dollar buying, say dealers. Pair at 53.78/79, off 53.655 lows, 53.81/82 last close. * Demand from state-run banks also helping pair, add dealers. * RBI's easing exporter rules will also provide some support for pair. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)