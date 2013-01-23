* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2
basis points at 7.87 percent as investors prefer to stay light
heading into the monetary policy on Tuesday. The 10-year has so
far moved in a range of 7.83 to 7.88 percent.
* The central bank governor's speech last week, where he
referred to inflation still remaining high, was uploaded on the
website earlier today, which added to the sell-off.
* "Traders are looking for excuses to lighten positions, so the
governor's speech on the website was just one of them," a senior
trader at a foreign bank said.
* Dealers said 7.88-7.90 levels are a strong support for the
10-year paper and a breach of these can push prices further down
and take the yield up by another 4-5 basis points.
