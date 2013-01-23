* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 7.87 percent as investors prefer to stay light heading into the monetary policy on Tuesday. The 10-year has so far moved in a range of 7.83 to 7.88 percent. * The central bank governor's speech last week, where he referred to inflation still remaining high, was uploaded on the website earlier today, which added to the sell-off. * "Traders are looking for excuses to lighten positions, so the governor's speech on the website was just one of them," a senior trader at a foreign bank said. * Dealers said 7.88-7.90 levels are a strong support for the 10-year paper and a breach of these can push prices further down and take the yield up by another 4-5 basis points. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)