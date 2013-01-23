* The BSE index is down 0.07 percent and the 50-share NSE index falls 0.15 percent. * Trading remains weak despite Finance Minister P Chidambaram reassuring foreign investors on budget and rating on Tuesday, with traders focusing on RBI's policy review next week. * Leading the fall, Hindustan Unilever drops 4.5 percent on a slew of downgrades that came a day after the company reported slower-than-expected volume growth and a hike in royalty payments. * Tata Motors shares fall 2.3 percent as traders cite concerns over December quarter earnings. * Syndicate Bank shares fall 7.2 percent after adjusted profits missed estimates, dealers said. * However, ZEE Entertainment shares gain 2.3 percent after the company reported higher-than-expected margins and net profit, which stood at 1.93 billion rupees in the December quarter. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)