* Indian banks' repo borrowings continue to remain high, reflecting higher government balances with the central bank, widening gap between credit and deposit growth. * Government's balances with the Reserve Bank of India rise to 306.19 billion rupees in the week ended Jan. 11 versus 197.26 billion rupees in the earlier week. * Repo borrowings surge to their highest in seven sessions at 955.25 billion rupees. * Overnight cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent. * Banks use excess bond holdings to borrow in repo at 8 percent and lend in call and even commercial paper for arbitrage gains. The yield on the benchmark 3-month CP stood at 8.7375 percent. * Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform stands at 129.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 470.87 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent.