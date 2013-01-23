* Indian banks' repo borrowings continue to remain high,
reflecting higher government balances with the central bank,
widening gap between credit and deposit growth.
* Government's balances with the Reserve Bank of India rise to
306.19 billion rupees in the week ended Jan. 11 versus 197.26
billion rupees in the earlier week.
* Repo borrowings surge to their highest in seven sessions at
955.25 billion rupees.
* Overnight cash rates steady at 8.05/8.10 percent.
* Banks use excess bond holdings to borrow in repo at 8 percent
and lend in call and even commercial paper for arbitrage gains.
The yield on the benchmark 3-month CP stood at 8.7375 percent.
* Total volume on the central bank's electronic trading platform
stands at 129.82 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of
8.09 percent while that in the CBLO market stands at 470.87
billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 7.97 percent.
