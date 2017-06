* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged further up to trade 3 basis points (bps) higher on the day at 7.88 percent as traders trimmed positions heading into the policy review. * The government's likely move to include the bulk price of diesel fuel in the calculation of wholesale inflation as early as February also hurt sentiment for bonds. * Traders expect 7.90 percent on the 10-year bond to be the top for the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)