* USD/INR slides back towards the day's low helped by gains in the euro and fund flow-related dollar selling, say dealers. The pair is at 53.65/66 after rising to 53.88, versus 53.81/82 at last close. * Dealers cite flows from a large private bank and two foreign banks. * Euro has some support in a much stronger-than-expected German economic sentiment survey on Tuesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)