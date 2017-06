* India's benchmark 5-year OIS rate up 3 basis points at 7.15 percent while the 1-year rate up 2 basis points at 7.55 percent. * Traders say some position cutting seen ahead of the central bank's policy review next week. * Market broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key rates on Tuesday. * The negative spread between the 1-year and 5-year rate stands at 40 basis points, widening from a recent low of 34 bps. * Rates are starting to edge up after RBI uploaded the central bank governor's speech from last week in which he said inflation remained high despite the decline. The comments had crushed market hopes for a chunky 50 bps rate cut. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)