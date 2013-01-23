Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nordic Investment Bank (NIB)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date February 04, 2016
Coupon 10.0 pct
Issue price 110.74
Reoffer price 110.74
Yield 5.983 pct
Payment Date February 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0881402902
