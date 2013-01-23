January 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NRW.Bank
Guarantor Federal State of North Rhine-Westphalia
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date August 1, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.78
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Minus Mid-swaps
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit, JPMorgan & Nord/LB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Dusseldorf
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000NWB2AM5
Data supplied by International Insider.