Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 50 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date August 04, 2016
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 100.45
Yield 4.864 pct
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 175 million
Turkish lira when fungible
ISIN XS0864257349
