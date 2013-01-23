Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Unicredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2018
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.958
Yield 2.634 pct
Spread 163 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 204.7bp
over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, BNP Pariabs, Danske Bank, DZ Bank &
Unicredit
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0881544281
Data supplied by International Insider.