Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Veneto Banca SCPA
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date July 31, 2015
Coupon 4.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.729
Spread 350 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 396bp
Over OBL 157
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Deutsche Bank & Natixis
Ratings BB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0881547466
