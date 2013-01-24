* USD/INR seen opening marginally stronger versus its Wednesday's close of 53.665/675 on the back of month-end dollar demand in a holiday-shortened week with sentiment remaining cautious ahead of the central bank's policy on Tuesday. * The pair is seen opening around 53.70-75 and moving in a 53.50 to 53.80 range initially in the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.1 percent. Traders will monitor the local market moves for cues on the direction of foreign fund flows. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)