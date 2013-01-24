* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.12 percent. The MSCI-Asia Pacific index, excluding Japan was up 0.11 percent. * Asian shares fell on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of manufacturing data from China, while a sharp slide in shares of Apple Inc following its earnings report also capped demand. * Foreign investors bought 8.02 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 8.52 billion rupees of stocks on Wednesday, when India's BSE index rose 0.23 percent. * Duvvuri Subbarao, governor of India's Reserve Bank of India, will meet Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Thursday, ahead of Jan. 29 review of the monetary policy. (1030 GMT) * Larsen & Toubro, India's biggest engineering firm and a bellwether for the longer term Indian economic outlook, is expected to report sluggish December quarter earnings. (0715 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)