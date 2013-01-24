* Indian government bond yields are likely to tread water as investors prefer to stay light ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to lower key rates by 25 basis points. * The 10-year bond yield which ended at 7.86 percent on Wednesday is seen holding in a 7.83 to 7.88 percent band during the session. * Yields rose on Wednesday after some media agencies repeated RBI Governor D Subbarao's comments on inflation from a speech delivered a week ago but uploaded on the website on Wednesday, wherein he said inflation has eased but still remains high. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)