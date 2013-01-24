* USD/INR trades at 53.75/76 versus its previous close of 53.6650/6750 as traders trim short dollar positions ahead of the long weekend. * Forex and debt markets will remain closed on Friday as banks are shut for a local holiday. * Asian currencies trading mixed versus the dollar. See for a snapshot. * India's main share index trading up 0.2 percent, limiting further gains in the pair but market is expected to be choppy ahead of the monetary policy review on Tuesday. * Traders expect USD/INR to hold in a 53.50 to 53.90 range during the session with demand from oil companies being a key factor to watch out for. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)