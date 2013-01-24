* Indian government bonds are flat in morning trade on Thursday as caution prevails ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday where it is widely expected to lower key rates by 25 basis points. * The 10-year bond yield is unchanged at 7.86 percent. The bond market is shut on Friday on account of a local holiday. * The government's intention to include the bulk price of diesel in its calculation of the wholesale price based inflation index as early as in February is weighing on bonds. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)