* The BSE index was down 0.18 percent and the 50-share NSE index fell 0.28 percent. * Shares in Tata Motors fell 7.5 percent a day after the company said its unit Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was likely to report lower EBITDA margin in the October-December quarter. * Reliance communication shares slid 3 percent a day after its consolidated net profit fell 44 percent, sharper-than-expected at 1.05 billion rupees for December quarter. * However, broader losses in indices were capped by gains in Oil and Natural Gas Corp Ltd that rose 3.5 percent as the oil ministry is expected to soon recommend a revision in local gas prices. Oil India gained 1.7 percent.