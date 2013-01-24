* Indian government bond yields were little changed on Thursday in thin trading as investors refrained from adding positions in the truncated week ahead of the policy review. * Traders are broadly positioned for a 25 basis point cut in key interest rates on Tuesday, which is in line with a poll of 40 economists by Reuters. * The 10-year bond yield was flat at 7.86 percent after moving in the range of 7.85 percent to 7.87 percent so far in the session. The bond market is shut on Friday on account of a local holiday. * Traders said the market would remain mostly range bound keeping a close watch on the government's pre-budget comments along with the central bank's policy tone. * The Indian government should consider higher taxes for the "very rich", Finance Minister P. Chidambaram said that could worry India's tycoons, many of whom say such a move would stifle entrepreneurship in Asia's third-largest economy. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com; +91-22-61807244; Reuters Messaging: archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)