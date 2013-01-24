India markets shrug off weak GDP data, wait for RBI decision
MUMBAI, June 1 India's shares were flat, while bonds gained slightly despite data showing weaker-than-expected economic growth, with investors still betting the economy will improve.
* Shares in Reliance Industries fall 0.6 percent as the recent recommendation on a revision in local gas prices was seen benefiting state-run upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Crop and Oil India with immediate effect. * However, any price revision will not be applicable to gas produced from Reliance Industries-operated D6 block on the east coast, where pricing has been fixed until April 2014. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
May 31 India's benchmark BSE index ended flat on Wednesday after hitting a record high earlier as caution set in ahead of gross domestic product data later in the day, but still posted a 4.1 percent gain for May, its best monthly performance in a year.