* Shares in Reliance Industries fall 0.6 percent as the recent recommendation on a revision in local gas prices was seen benefiting state-run upstream companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Crop and Oil India with immediate effect. * However, any price revision will not be applicable to gas produced from Reliance Industries-operated D6 block on the east coast, where pricing has been fixed until April 2014. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)