* India's four-day cash rates little changed at 8.05/8.10 percent versus Wednesday's close of 8.00/8.10 percent but demand slightly lower on the last day of the reporting fortnight. * Banks borrowing from the central bank's morning repo window stands at 530.25 billion rupees, but the central bank will be conducting another repo in the evening as has been customary on reporting days. * Traders expect cash rates to remain range-bound around the repo rate in the near-term and expect the central bank to conduct open market operations if cash situation tightens. * Total volume reported on the central bank's platform slightly lower at 120.85 billion rupees at a weighted average rate of 8.08 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)