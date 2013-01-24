* India's central bank reviews policy on Tuesday in what could be the most anticipated RBI decision in recent months. * Investors are widely anticipating a 25 bps rate cut, to be followed by another 25 bps rate cut in March, making the guidance provided by the central bank as important as the rate decision itself. * India's bond markets have rallied since late December, with the 10-year bond yield slumping 27 bps on anticipation of the start of the rate cutting cycle after a nine-month hiatus. * However, RBI Governor Duvvuri Subbarao has injected some uncertainty into these expectations after saying earlier this month inflation "was still too high." * The comments drastically reduced expectations the RBI could cut interest rates by 50 bps in one go at the January review. * The 10-year bond yield is expected to hold in a 7.80 to 7.90 percent range until the rate decision. A 25 basis point rate cut may cause yields to drop towards 7.80 percent while a 50 bps cut can cause a fall of around 15 basis points, traders say. * The rupee is expected to gain if the central bank cuts rates by 50 bps, causing a surge in shares. Traders expect the rupee to be in a range of 53.55 to 54.30 per dollar until the policy review. * Forex and debt markets will remain closed on Friday for a local holiday and resume trading on Monday. KEY EVENTS/FACTORS TO WATCH Mon.: Macro economic review (1130 GMT) Tues.: RBI's review (decision at 0530 GMT) Wedns.: T-bills sale Thurs.: Dec Infrastructure output, Dec fiscal deficit data Fri.: HSBC PMI, Forex reserves data (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)