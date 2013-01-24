Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Schwyzer Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 250 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date February 20, 2023

Coupon 1.125 pct

Yield 1.051 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 20, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0205310904

