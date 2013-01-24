January 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower COSCO Pacific Finance (2013) Company Limited

Guarantor COSCO Pacific Limited

Issue Amount $300 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2023

Coupon 4.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.320

Reoffer yield 4.460 pct

Spread 265 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over UST

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & UBS

Listing SEHK

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.