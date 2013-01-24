Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Future Land Development Holding

Ltd

Guarantor All the Restricted Subsidiaries outside

The PRC

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 31, 2018

Coupon 10.25 pct

Issue price Undisclosed

Yield 10.25 pct

Payment Date January 31, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, UBS,

Haitong International

Ratings BB- (S&P), B+ (Fitch)

Listing SGX-ST

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

