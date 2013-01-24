BRIEF-KKR closes $9.3 bln Asian Fund III
* With closing of fund, KKR's private equity business manages over US$68 billion in assets under management worldwide Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower KBC Bank
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date January 31, 2023
Coupon 2.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.24
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 61.6bp
over the 1.5 pct September 2022 DBR
Payment Date January 31, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank &
KBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Euronext Brussels
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law Belgian
Notes Launched under issuer's Residential Mortgage
Covered Bonds programme
ISIN BE0002425974
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 01 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年5月23日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1024121">Fitch: Savings Product Crackdown Pressuring China Insurer Growth 限制销售中短期储蓄类产品的监管规定将对中资寿险公司的保费增长造成压力。惠誉评级指出，近几年强势扩张并着重销售此类产品的保险公司如果不能生成充足的新保费收入来支付 退保金，将可能面临流动性压力。 中国保险监督管理委员会（保监会）于2017年5月12日出台一项新规定，禁止销售具有短期储蓄特征的年金产品。在这一最新措施出台前，2016年公布的规定限制了五年内 退保或到期的中短期产品的销售。监管机构正在努力推动保险行业向销售主要为客户提供保险保障而非储蓄回报的产品转型。 此次出台新规最终将推动更加可持续的保费增长，并缓和市场上的