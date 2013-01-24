Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking

Group Limited (ANZ)

Guarantor Perpetual Corporate Trust Limited as trustee

of the ANZ Residential Covered Bond Trust

Issue Amount 500 million sterling

Maturity Date February 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 27bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date February 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ANZ, HSBC, Lloyds & RBC Capital Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Global Covered Bond

programme

ISIN XS0882235863

Data supplied by International Insider.